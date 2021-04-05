The Russian region with the highest population growth this year was Sevastopol. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the survey data.

Sevastopol was named the region with the highest population growth (16.8 percent), followed by Ingushetia (5.6 percent), in third place was the Leningrad region (4.3 percent).

The outsider regions were the Tambov Region with a population decline of 3.8 percent, the Magadan Region (3.5 percent), and the Jewish Autonomous Region (3.4 percent).

In general, in 2018-2020, the population of Russia decreased by 711 thousand people (0.5 percent).

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova predicted that the population of Russia will decline in the next few years. The continued decline in the number is associated with objective demographic trends. The politician noted that the state is faced with the task of reversing this trend and ensuring sustainable population growth by 2030 by stabilizing the birth rate and reducing mortality.