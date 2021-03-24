In Ingushetia, according to preliminary estimates of Rosstat, in 2020 the highest life expectancy was recorded – 81.2 years. Such data is called RT.

Dagestan ranked second among Russian regions (76.4 years). Next in the ranking are Moscow (76.2), Karachay-Cherkessia (74.8) and Kabardino-Balkaria (74.4).

At the same time, the lowest rates were found in Chukotka – 65.8, in Tuva (66.3), Amur Region (67.4), as well as in the Jewish Autonomous Region (67.5) and in the Trans-Baikal Territory (68.2).

According to Alla Ivanova, head of the department of health and self-preserving behavior at the Institute for Demographic Research of the Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Russia has a stable regional vector of changes in life expectancy. So, it decreases from south to north and from west to east. “This is based on such fundamental reasons that were formed back in Soviet times, they continue to exert influence,” the expert said.

Earlier it was reported that against the background of the coronavirus pandemic, life expectancy in Russia decreased by two years and amounted to 71.1 years. According to the Cabinet of Ministers, it will be possible to return to the indicators of the year before last (73.3 years) only in three years. Just six months ago, the authorities believed that life expectancy could be brought to 75 years in 2024.