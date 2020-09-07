By the tip of 2019, Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Moscow area turned the leaders among the many areas of Russia by way of the labor market index, the examine says. RIA News… The indicator was calculated in line with 9 standards, together with the extent of wages, employment and dealing circumstances.

Moscow is in first place with an index of 96.4, adopted by St. Petersburg (93), Moscow Area (85.2) and Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (78.8).

The bottom labor market index was registered in Karachay-Cherkessia (15), North Ossetia (15.2) and Tuva (19.6).

It turned identified yesterday that within the second quarter of this 12 months, Chukotka turned the area with the very best employment – 74.3% of residents work there. The outsiders had been North Ossetia (39.2%), Dagestan (43.2%), Karachay-Cherkessia (45.4%). In Moscow and St. Petersburg within the second quarter 66.3% and 65.5% of residents labored, respectively.

Earlier it was reported that the variety of formally registered unemployed residents within the Russian Federation through the pandemic elevated by 2.5 million individuals.