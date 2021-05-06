The Russian regions with the cheapest private houses are named. The research data were provided to Lente.ru by the federal portal World of Apartments.

According to a study by analysts, since the beginning of 2020, the average cost of a private house in Russia has grown by four percent.

Experts have estimated the cost of proposals for ads for the sale of suburban housing in the company’s database in all 85 regions of Russia. It turned out that on average in Russia a private house costs 4.7 million rubles, but in some regions this figure is much lower.

According to the company, the lowest prices for private houses are observed in the Kurgan (1.5 million rubles), Kemerovo (2 million rubles) regions, the republics of Mordovia (2.3 million rubles) and Chuvashia (2.4 million rubles). The Jewish Autonomous Region (2.5 million rubles) also entered the top five.

The highest prices were recorded in Moscow and the Moscow region, where you can buy a private house for 19.5 million rubles and 17.7 million rubles, respectively. St. Petersburg was in third place with an indicator of 17.2 million rubles. Next are Sevastopol (9.6 million rubles per lot) and the Sakhalin Region (9.2 million rubles).

Earlier, Sberbank confirmed an increase in mortgage rates from May 7 by 0.4 percentage points. from current base rates for finished housing, loans for new buildings, loans for building a home and buying a garage. An exception is the State Support 2020 program.

In early March, the Central Bank proposed options for regulating mortgage lending at floating rates. The specialists took into account international experience in this area and formulated six scenarios. Among them was a complete ban on lending to individuals at floating rates.