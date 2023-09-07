Governor Golubev announced the victim due to the fall of the UAV in Rostov-on-Don

On the night of September 7, Russian regions were again attacked by drones. The Ministry of Defense reported about the destruction of three aircraft drones over the territory of the Russian Federation at about 03:00 Moscow time.

Air defense forces on duty destroyed three Ukrainian UAVs, two of them over the territory of the Rostov region and one over the Ramensky district of the Moscow region. Ministry of Defense of Russia

On September 5, air defense systems (air defense) shot down a UAV in the Tver region in the Zavidovo district, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported.

Earlier in the day, a Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the Kaluga region. He was shot down at about 03:00 Moscow time by air defense on duty.

In the Rostov region, a person was injured, the facades of buildings were damaged

In the Rostov region, air defense forces shot down two drones in Rostov-on-Don, one fell outside the city, the second in the center near Pushkinskaya Street, 42, said the head of the region Vasily Golubev.

One person was injured and refused hospitalization. Investigations are underway Vasily Golubev Governor of the Rostov Region

Damage was received by several cars and facades of houses.

Residents of damaged houses will be offered flexible housing

Residents of houses affected by the fall of a drone in Rostov-on-Don will be offered flexible housing, Mayor Alexei Logvinenko said.

Today, a UAV fell on Pushkinskaya Street. The scene is fenced off. Emergency services are on site. Residents of the affected houses, if necessary, will be offered housing in a maneuverable fund Alexey Logvinenko Mayor of Rostov-on-Don

The mayor clarified that traffic along Pushkinskaya Street is limited from Budyonnovsky Prospekt to Khalturinsky Lane. He urged to choose alternative routes of movement.

The drone fell near the headquarters of the Southern Military District

The drone fell in front of the headquarters of the Southern Military District, the correspondent reports. RIA News.

The crash site has been cordoned off, emergency workers, rescuers and law enforcement agencies are working there. Local residents were asked to leave the scene.

Earlier it was reported that in Rostov-on-Don there was an explosion near the headquarters of the Southern Military District. As the Baza Telegram channel clarified, the car caught fire.

The mayor of Moscow reported on the suppression of an attempted drone attack on the capital

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on the morning of September 7 announced the suppression of a drone attack on the capital by air defense forces.

Tonight, in the Ramensky urban district, air defense forces thwarted an attempted drone attack on Moscow. No damage or casualties were reported at the site of the fall of debris. Sergei Sobyanin Mayor of Moscow

Domodedovo Airport from 02:33 to 04:15 introduced restrictions on flights for safety, now the air harbor is operating normally, reports RIA News.

As reported Telegram-channel Mash, a drone in Ramenskoye near Moscow was shot down near Zhukovsky International Airport. It is specified that in the houses near the place where the UAV crashed, the windows were blown out by the blast wave.

Drone shot down over Bryansk region

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, also reported a drone shot down over the region.

An attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out a terrorist attack with the help of a UAV was thwarted tonight. The forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz Governor of the Bryansk region

The head of the region noted that there were no victims and no damage, operational services were working at the scene.

On September 4, Bogomaz spoke about two drones suppressed by electronic warfare in the sky over the Bryansk region. Information about the interception was confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry.

On the night of August 30, seven regions of Russia were attacked by UAV drones. These are Moscow, Pskov, Ryazan, Kaluga, Bryansk and Oryol regions, as well as Sevastopol, local authorities and the Russian Defense Ministry said.