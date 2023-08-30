Russian regions were subjected to a massive attack by Ukrainian drones

A number of Russian regions were attacked by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported to journalists in the Ministry of Defense.

Thus, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were intercepted by on-duty air defense (AD) equipment in the Moscow, Ryazan, Kaluga, Bryansk and Oryol regions. In addition, at the same time, it became known about the interception of naval drones in the area of ​​​​the Sevastopol Bay by the anti-submarine and sabotage support of the Black Sea Fleet.

The most massive raid

The largest raid took place in Pskov. There, Ukrainian drones attacked the airport, which is a joint-based facility under the jurisdiction of the Russian Ministry of Defense. The 334th Military Transport Berlin Red Banner Aviation Regiment (334th VTAP of the 61st Air Army of the Supreme High Command) is deployed on it.

According to eyewitnesses, about 20 drones broke through to the airfield. As a result, four military transport Il-76s were damaged. Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that two aircraft caught fire, 65 people and 21 pieces of equipment are taking part in extinguishing the fire.

As a result of a series of emergencies, there were no casualties. The material damage is calculated.

It is known that more than 40 flights were delayed or canceled at the airports of the Russian capital. In particular, 19 flights were delayed at Vnukovo, 10 flights were delayed at Domodedovo, and four more were cancelled. In turn, eight flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo.

Army of drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On August 29, the head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection (Gosspetssvyaz) of Ukraine, Yuriy Shchigol, said that by the end of the year, the Ukrainian authorities plan to produce and purchase 200,000 unmanned aerial vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He noted that at the moment Kyiv is acting according to the plan. “We will definitely have somewhere between 180,000 and 200,000 drones,” Shchigol promised.

On August 10, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mikhail Fedorov, announced that 17 strike companies of drones had been formed in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, the production of UAVs is developing. According to him, in the summer of 2022, only seven companies sold drones to the state, and currently there are 40. Fedorov believes that by the end of 2023 there will be 60-70 such organizations.

At the same time, the official previously claimed that Ukraine had trained ten thousand drone operators as part of the Army of Drones program. The ultimate goal of Fedorov was the creation of 60 companies of shock UAV operators.