Chelyabinsk Region authorities say there were no casualties in the dam breach

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties after the dam burst in the Chelyabinsk region. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the regional government.

The regional leadership stated that there were no casualties in the dam breach. “Preliminary, there are no casualties. However, doctors are ready to provide assistance if necessary,” the authorities said in a statement.

On July 26, a dam on the Kialimskoye Reservoir burst in the Chelyabinsk Region. “Residents of the villages of Kiolim, Mukhametovo, Karasayevo, Baydashevo, and Saktayevo are advised to be prepared for evacuation. Collect essential items and documents,” the regional administration urged.