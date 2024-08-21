Blast wave from downed missile damages 15 houses in Rostov region

In Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Region, a blast wave from a downed missile damaged 15 houses. The scale of the consequences was revealed by the city’s head of administration, Sergei Bondarenko, in a post on Telegram-channel.

As the official said, specialists have conducted a door-to-door inspection in the area where the debris from the downed missile fell, and are assessing the level of damage caused to residents of the Russian region. “It has been established that windows and doors in 15 private households were damaged by the blast wave,” Bondarenko said.

The authorities will provide assistance to the owners of the damaged houses, in particular, they are entitled to payments – for their appointment, the owners are already being consulted on collecting the necessary documents, the head of the city assured.

Earlier, the head of the region, Vasily Golubev, reported that the rocket debris caused a fire in dry vegetation in a vacant lot.

The attack on the Rostov region took place on the night of August 21. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties. In total, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of 45 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over five regions of the country in one night.