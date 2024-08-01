The village of Sobolevo in Kamchatka has declared a high alert regime due to bears

In the village of Sobolevo in Kamchatka, a high alert regime has been introduced due to the mass emergence of brown bears towards people. This was reported by the administration of the Sobolevsky district, reports TASS.

They specified that due to the introduced regime, residents of the region are advised to limit their movement in vehicles and not let children go outside after 20:00. The composition of the hunting group was increased against the backdrop of the situation, and the authorities also conducted additional training for duty officers and dispatch service employees.

In December 2023, dogs saved a guard at a fishing and hunting base in Kamchatka from an enraged bear. The animal bit the man’s foot, after which the dogs drove the predator away. The guard was hospitalized.

In June, a high alert regime was introduced in Krasnoyarsk due to bears. Then, over two weeks, several cases of animals coming out to people in the areas of garden non-profit partnerships were recorded there.