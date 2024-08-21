The Investigative Committee opened a case after the discovery of 49 unburied bodies in a morgue in the Leningrad Region

The Leningrad Region Investigative Committee (SK) has opened a case into the discovery of 49 unburied bodies. This was reported by the agency’s press service in Telegram-channel.

The case was opened under Part 1 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Negligence”). The maximum punishment under the article is arrest for three months.

According to the investigation, officials of the Toksovsky urban settlement did not organize the burial of the bodies of those who died without relatives and a specific place of residence.