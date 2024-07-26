Samara Region expands list of professions prohibited for migrants

The authorities of the Samara Region have expanded the list of professions in which migrants are prohibited from working on the basis of a patent. The corresponding decree was signed by the region’s governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, it was published on website regional government.

The document states that foreigners will not be able to work under a patent in the production of short-term storage bakery products, baby food and food products, or sell alcoholic beverages and tobacco products.

In addition, migrants will not be able to work in pharmacies, catering establishments, or trade outside of stores, tents, and markets.

In February, migrants were banned from working in two areas in the Samara Region. Migrants with a patent in the Russian region lost the right to work in public transport and taxis, as well as in education – to teach in kindergartens, schools, colleges and technical schools.