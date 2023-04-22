Governor Starovoit said that the Rylsky district of the Kursk region came under fire

The Rylsky district of the Kursk region came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. About it in my Telegram channel declared Governor of the region Roman Starovoit.

He specified that more than 20 arrivals were recorded. The power supply networks were damaged, as a result, three settlements – the village of Obesta, as well as the villages of Lokot and Novoivanovka – were left without electricity. There are no victims or injured.

Earlier it became known that the border guards shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV from a machine gun in the sky in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region. The drone managed to fly only 500 meters from the border.

On April 19, drones launched from Ukraine attacked a sugar factory in the village of Tetkino, Kursk region. At the end of February, the plant already came under fire – then at least eight shells hit its territory.