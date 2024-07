Since her husband’s death, Yulia Navalnaya has become the main face of the opposition to Putin | Photo: EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalany, has been included on the list of “extremists and terrorists” considered dangerous by Vladimir Putin’s regime.

The decision was first confirmed by the agency AFPthis Thursday (11).

On Tuesday (9), the Russian justice system had already announced the issuance of an arrest warrant against Navalnaya, accused of “participation in an extremist group”. The conviction in a Moscow court was in absentia.

Repression in Russia in recent years has targeted hundreds of opponents of Putin’s regime, which was re-elected this year for a new term. The persecution has driven many political activists out of the country to avoid being killed.

Navalny, the late opposition leader, was a victim of that crackdown. He died suddenly on Feb. 16, a month before the presidential election in which Putin was the favored candidate, after taking a walk in the IK-3 prison in the city of Jarp, according to prison officials.