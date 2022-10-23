Home page politics

A pro-Russian politician is proposing referendums like those in Cherson in Germany and France.

Cherson – In the Ukraine war, Russia illegally annexed the four Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Cherson and Zaporizhia after sham referendums. For the deputy head of the Russian military administration in Kherson, Kirill Stremouzov, this is apparently not enough. In a video shared on Twitter, he suggests holding referendums on annexation to Russia in European countries, such as France or Germany. The Ukrainian-born official apparently dreams of a Russia with a “territory from the Pacific to the Atlantic”.

Deputy chief of military administration in Kherson proposes Russian referendums in France and Germany

Kirill Stremousov was born in Donetsk, Ukraine, but has long held pro-Russian views. In September, the Ukrainian secret service SBU accused Stremouzov of Russia decisive in the implementation of the illegal referendums under international law in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

“We will propose to Europe to hold referenda just like in Kherson,” the deputy head of the military administration said in a video. Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, shared the video on Twitter on Wednesday. Since then, the short clip has had more than 360,000 views.

After referendums in Germany and France: Russian “Territory from the Pacific to the Atlantic”

The pro-Russian Ukrainian suggests that France could join and then be called something like the “French Republic of the Russian Federation”. Stremousow can apparently also imagine holding referendums in German regions. “We are ready to protect the social rights of all,” he promotes his idea. The deputy chief also promises “to provide the necessary amount of gas and fuel.” The pro-Russian politician describes how such a connection to Russian territories would mean for him “to live as we once lived in the Soviet Union, except that our territory now extends from the Pacific to the Atlantic.”

The UN General Assembly condemned Russia’s illegal annexations in Ukraine by a large majority last week. 143 of the 193 UN member states voted in favor of a corresponding resolution at an emergency session, five against. In the comments below the video, a user jokingly asked if it could be a so-called “deep fake”.

A deep fake is a digital falsification of a video using artificial intelligence. This technique was already used prominently during the Ukraine war. During a video conference, Berlin’s mayor Franziska Giffey had to realize that the person she was talking to was not Kiev’s mayor Vitali Klitschko, but that she had been taken in by counterfeiters. However, Stremousow’s absurd suggestion fits in seamlessly with many of the statements he has made so far.