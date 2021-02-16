The Russian team of judges under the leadership of Sergei Karasev was assigned to the 1/16 final of the Europa League between Granada and Napoli. This was reported on the official website of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The meeting between the Spanish club and the Italian team will take place on Thursday 18 February at the home stadium of FC Granada in Spain.

The assistant referee of the match Sergey Karasev will be Igor Demeshko and Maxim Gavrilin, the reserve referee will be Vladimir Moskalev.

At the end of last year, Karasev was refereeing the Champions League group stage match between Ajax and Midtjylland.

The meeting took place within the framework of the fourth round of the Champions League group stage in Amsterdam.