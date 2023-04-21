Home page politics

Russian soldiers are increasingly complaining about dire conditions. Massive allegations are again made in a video.

Luhansk – Again and again reports are made public in which soldiers from Russia denounce the conditions. The inadequate equipment of the armed forces from Moscow has also been an issue since the beginning of the war. partly should Soldiers with old bolt action rifles in Ukraine have been sent.

Ex-paratrooper Pavel Filatev uncovered some serious shortcomings in the Russian military apparatus with his report on the everyday life of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine. Transfers to other units, poor equipment, insufficient training for the soldiers – the list of shortcomings in the Ukraine war is long.

Recently, a new video was posted on social media in which a group of conscripts made serious allegations against the Russian military. Except for the independent Russian media platform astra also reported the Russian-language independent news website Meduza about the video. It was also shared via Twitter.

Russia under criticism: recruits with massive allegations against the military

A group of suspected military personnel can be seen in the video. Those involved hide their identities behind balaclavas or scarves. A total of four of the military then speak the allegations of the group into the camera.

It should be for men, according to the translation from the Twitter account WarTranslatedto trade the units 11048 and 61899. The soldiers say they are all conscripts and have been transferred from a training camp in Postoyalye Dvory to Ukraine’s Luhansk region via a few stopovers.

The masked complain that they were never presented with a military marching order. In addition, the recruit group was sent to Luhansk without any officers or other commanders. Even when they were merged with the 136th Motorized Brigade, the situation did not improve. According to the men, only new recruits serve there.

Allegations against Russia: Without ID cards, superiors or even an order to the front?

The list of allegations is long. Here are the gist of the soldiers’ criticism of military leadership:

List of criticisms

Location: The soldiers would not know where they are.

The soldiers would not know where they are. Documents: Because soldiers are said to have had their papers confiscated and there were no military orders for them.

Because soldiers are said to have had their papers confiscated and there were no military orders for them. Merely recruits: The soldiers complain that their unit consists solely of recruits, with no officers or other military leadership.

The soldiers complain that their unit consists solely of recruits, with no officers or other military leadership. No combat ability: Most of the unit is not combat ready, many are in the “D” category and are in no condition to engage in combat. Many are also dependent on medical care, which cannot be guaranteed at the front.

Most of the unit is not combat ready, many are in the “D” category and are in no condition to engage in combat. Many are also dependent on medical care, which cannot be guaranteed at the front. Vacation: The soldiers complain that they have not yet received any leave, although this was promised. Some have been away from home for around eight months.

The soldiers complain that they have not yet received any leave, although this was promised. Some have been away from home for around eight months. Groceries: One of the soldiers says that there would only be water. Without the support of people giving them food and other things, they would be lost.

One of the soldiers says that there would only be water. Without the support of people giving them food and other things, they would be lost. injured: Some were transferred to the unit after an injury, others even after their official retirement. Despite their service, the decommissioned soldiers have not yet been paid.

Some were transferred to the unit after an injury, others even after their official retirement. Despite their service, the decommissioned soldiers have not yet been paid. Repression: The recruits state that armed military police officers guarded them when they were transferred. When asked by a soldier, it was said that the unit was believed to be ex-convicts. That would not apply to any of the troops.

The recruits state that armed military police officers guarded them when they were transferred. When asked by a soldier, it was said that the unit was believed to be ex-convicts. That would not apply to any of the troops. Source: WarTranslated/ASTRA

“So they collected us, brought us here, but now what? Did they just forget us here?” one of the unit’s spokespersons said in the published pleading.

Last reported Meduza about a similar video. In this, members of the 387th Motorized Rifle Regiment spoke about the lack of support from the military. Shortly after this plea of ​​criticism, a second video appeared in which a soldier dismissed the criticism as invalid and said he was forced to make the video. (Lucas Maier)