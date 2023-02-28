Home page politics

From: Moritz serif

Split

Russia has suffered more losses in the war against Ukraine. Soldiers accuse Putin of sending them into battle without preparation.

MOSCOW – Russian recruits have in a recorded message to President Wladimir Putin declares that they are being “sent to the slaughter”. You would have to “without any support” against the Ukraine fight, they complained. There is a lack of training, weapons and ammunition. This was reported by the independent Russian investigative magazine The Insider. Also Newsweek had reported about it.

Putin announced partial mobilization in September 2022. In early February, the Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Putin had delayed the plans despite a “decimated military.” “Putin is apparently hesitant to announce a second wave of mobilization,” the experts said. This is due to the “extreme unpopularity of the first wave of mobilization”. According to the ISW, Putin’s hesitation could indicate that he prefers “quiet mobilization”.

Putin is said to have sent Russian recruits into battle “without preparation.”

But displeasure can already be heard publicly. The mobilized soldiers were sent into battle “without preparation,” he said The Insider. The militants received orders to storm the city of Avdiivka in the embattled Donetsk Oblast in “assault units”. Avdiivka has been a focus of Russian offensive operations in recent weeks. Ukraine’s General Staff also reported on Sunday (February 26) that the country’s armed forces had repelled attacks on the city over the past 24 hours.

Soldiers of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) in the Luhansk region. © Evgeny Biyatov / Imago Images

The mobilized Russian soldiers were reportedly sent on the orders of separatist commanders of the “Donetsk People’s Republic” to storm the fortified area around Avdiivka. An unnamed fighter told the Russian magazine there were no support, artillery, communications, engineers or reconnaissance. The recruits were “sent to the slaughterhouse,” he added.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Russian recruits must probably hope for injury in Donetsk

The recruit described that in the eyes of the commanders, Russian soldiers were expendable and injuries were the only way to get home alive: “The command says that we are all consumables and the only chance of returning home is wounded to become”. “We don’t know the names and ranks of the commanders because they don’t tell us,” he added. The actual death toll among the Russian soldiers in Ukraine is not known. (mse)