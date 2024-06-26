Microsan filed a lawsuit against HeadHunter due to negative reviews about the employer
The Russian electronic components supplier Microsan from Novosibirsk filed a lawsuit against the Dream Job service due to negative reviews. He writes about this with reference to the file of arbitration cases RBC.
A lawsuit against an employee review site owned by the recruiting service HeadHunter was filed in March in connection with the “protection of exclusive rights to a trademark.” Already in early May, Mikrosan went to court again, demanding that HeadHunter remove the link to reviews about itself from Dream Job from the hh.ru website.
The publication’s sources reported that the company’s claims are related to defamatory comments published on portals. At the same time, at the moment the Microsan rating on Dream Job is 4.7 out of 5, the company has only one review. Another RBC interlocutor familiar with the situation said that the employer previously had a rating on the HeadHunter website, but the company independently hid it and is now demanding that the site’s standard explanation about this be removed.
For HeadHunter, the legal dispute will be the first such case, and Mikrosan already filed a lawsuit with Roskomnadzor last year due to negative reviews on the website antijob.net. The court agreed with the requirement to limit access to publications, but then the territorial department of Roskomnadzor filed an appeal against this decision, and now the opinions of employees are available for viewing.
Earlier, Vladimir Kravtsov, a specialist in working with youth at the “Professions of the Future” center, named signs of an employer who could be a fraudster. He attributed these to the overpriced wages offered compared to the market average, the lack of information about the company in open sources, and the requirement to pay for services necessary for employment.
