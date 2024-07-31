Chikunova said she was pleased to see the Russian flag in the broadcast of the 2024 Olympics

World swimming record holder Evgenia Chikunova responded to the appearance of the Russian flag next to her name in the broadcast of the 2024 Olympic Games. Her words are quoted “Match TV”.

The athlete admitted that she was pleased to see the tricolor. “But I didn’t think it could be any other way, the record has been officially ratified,” Chikunova said.

Before the start of the swims, the broadcast shows the current world and Olympic records. When the women’s 200-meter breaststroke competition began, a line with Evgenia Chikunova and the Russian flag appeared on the screens. The swimmer is the world record holder in this distance (2 minutes 17.55 seconds).

Chikunova refused to go to the Olympic Games in Paris as a neutral. She called the criteria set for Russians to be admitted unacceptable.