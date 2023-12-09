Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov refused to compete at the 2024 Olympics

Two-time Olympic medalist, Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov refused to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. His words lead “Match TV”.

The athlete stated that he could not agree to the conditions put forward by World Aquatics. At the same time, he emphasized that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) took a good step by deciding on admission. “There are guys who are ready to agree to these conditions. I will be happy for them,” Kolesnikov added.

On December 8, the IOC announced the admission of Russians and Belarusians to the Olympics in Paris. They will be able to take part in the tournament as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN). At the same time, athletes who support a special operation in Ukraine, or who have connections with the armed forces or security agencies of Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate in the Games.

Kolesnikov is the world record holder in the 50-meter backstroke. He won silver and bronze at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.