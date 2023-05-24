KP.RU: ship of the Black Sea Fleet “Ivan Khurs” repulsed the attack of drones 40 miles from the Bosphorus

The medium reconnaissance ship of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) of Russia of project 18280 “Ivan Khurs” repulsed the attack of drones in the Black Sea. About this with reference to sources in the Ministry of Defense informs KP.RU.

It is specified that the incident occurred on the morning of Wednesday, May 24. Three naval drones attacked a ship in neutral waters 40 miles from the Bosphorus. It is assumed that they were launched from a civilian ship, which was located in the corridor of the grain deal.

According to the publication, all the drones that attacked the ship were destroyed. The Russian ship was not damaged.

Ivan Khurs is a ship whose tasks include providing communications and fleet control, conducting electronic warfare and radio reconnaissance, as well as tracking components of the American missile defense system. The ship was named after the Vice Admiral of the USSR Navy.

Earlier it became known that the Russian Black Sea Fleet is planned to be strengthened with new warships. According to sources in the Ministry of Defense, this should happen before the end of this year.