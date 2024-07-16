A resident of St. Petersburg wanted to appeal a court decision that awarded him 7 million rubles

St. Petersburg resident Pavel Manin, in whose favor the court collected 7.2 million rubles for a flooded apartment from JSC Teploset-Sankt-Peterburga and the insurance company SOGAZ, was dissatisfied with the outcome of the case. He wanted to appeal the decision, reports RIA News.

The plaintiff believes that the amount of damages is understated. According to his lawyer Elnara Troitskaya, the error occurred because the expert institution that conducted the forensic examination was declared by the heating network. “A higher value of the lost property was declared, which the court did not take into account, since the forensic expert considered that electrical appliances, including a television and a vacuum cleaner, could not be damaged by flooding with boiling water,” said Manin’s representative.

She added that her client also expected to receive compensation for damages in the form of rent for an apartment, since he had nowhere to live during the year it took to consider the claim.

