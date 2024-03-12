A'operation by Russian pro-Kiev rebels in the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk, on the border with Ukraine. This is what videos published by various accounts on the social network X show, according to which “tanks with the flags of the Free Russian Legion simultaneously entered the Belgorod region and the Kursk region from Ukraine during the night“. The Legion is made up of Russian soldiers fighting alongside Kiev. Alongside him there would be two other paramilitary groups: the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Battalion. According to some pro-Kiev accounts, the border village of Lozovaya Rudka is already under the control of these “liberation forces”, while fighting is taking place in Tyotkino.

