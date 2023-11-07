Russian real estate deals | The Russian businessman’s holiday plots were taken over by Voud in Kirkkonummi

Boris Aljošin, who works in the Russian aviation industry, was put on the EU’s sanctions list in June. He owns two properties in Kirkkonummi.

Enforcement agency has seized a Russian businessman who has been sanctioned by the EU Boris Alyoshin holiday properties in Kirkkonummi.

The seizure was made at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in September. In the decision of the bailiff’s office, two adjacent properties near Långvik were seized from Aljošin, and according to the decision, the value of the properties is over 2.5 million euros in total.

The actual main property is a cottage plot called Skogshydda, about 1.6 hectares in size, located on the seashore. According to the transfer information from the Land Registry, Aljošin paid 2.3 million euros for the plot in 2018.

Two years later, the Ministry of Defense granted Alyošin permission to buy the adjacent plot for 250,000 euros.

of the European Union the council added the 68-year-old businessman and scientist Alyoshin to the scope of its sanctions on Russia imposed due to the war in Ukraine last June.

Reasons for sanctions according to the Muscovite Alyošin, among other things, works in several companies that are linked to the Russian military equipment industry. According to the justifications, he is the science and technology adviser to the CEO of United Aircraft Corporation, the majority-owned aviation company of the Russian state. The group’s subsidiaries manufacture, among other things, MiG and Sukhoi fighters used by the Russian army.

According to the reasons, Aljošin also serves as the chairman of the board of the Kronstadt Group. Kronstadt manufactures, among other things, unmanned Orion military drones used by the Russian army.

Suomen Kuvalehti told in 2021, that Alyoshin has also served as the former Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Kasyanov as the government’s deputy prime minister for industrial policy in 2003–2004. Based on the article, Alyošin has previously had a career in the Russian state administration or in companies connected to the aviation industry.

The assets of people within the scope of EU economic sanctions in the EU are frozen. In addition, the person covered by them has a travel ban to the EU territory or further through the EU.

See also Transport Video: A special passerby amazed motorists when driving alone on a big road - “I haven’t seen it before” Boris Aljošin’s holiday properties are located in Kirkkonummi near Långvik.

Enforcement agency has withheld Alyošin’s name from his confiscation decision, but STT has verified Alyošin’s identity and plot ownership from other sources. For example, the decision of the Bailiff’s Office has been directly attached, unedited, to the sanctions justifications published by the EU concerning Alyošin, which only suit him.

In the sanctions decision, the plots are recorded as having the same value in the euro as the plots that Aljošin has acquired for himself according to the Ministry of Defense’s land trade permit and the Land Survey Institute’s register data.

His personal information also matches in different documents. No owners other than Aljošin have been recorded for the seized plots.

To the Ministry of Defence in the plot permit application he submitted in the summer of 2020, Aljošin says that he spent time in Skogshydda during the summer, mostly fishing. He wanted to buy an adjacent plot of about 8,000 square meters in order to build a new leisure building on it, because the building right for Skogshydda had been used up.

The neighboring lot was sold to him by the automotive company Delta Motor Group, from whom, according to Suomen Kuvalehti, Aljošin had also previously bought the actual seaside lot.

According to the bailiff’s decision, properties owned by Alyošin may not be mortgaged or disposed of without the bailiff’s permission. In addition, the Foreclosure Authority forbade OP Yrityspankki from handing over the land mortgages in its possession to other than foreclosure authorities.