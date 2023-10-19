Russian real estate deals | A wealthy castle owner whose networks reach all the way to Putin: The Ministry of Defense prevented real estate transactions from such people

Wealthy the real estate transactions of the Russian castle owner and motorcycle club founder in Ruokolahti in South Karelia have been reported to the Ministry of Defense.

A dual citizen of Israel and Russia, who tried to sell real estate in Kitee in North Karelia, also did not get a permit to sell real estate.

Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday, that it had denied three license applications from Russians for real estate transactions. The ministry justified the denial of the deals with national security.

Prior to this, the Ministry of Defense has made two negative permit decisions on real estate transactions by Russians.

In Ruokolahti a big businessman from St. Petersburg tried to make real estate deals Ramis Deberdeyev.

Already in 2008, he bought the historic Rantalinna-jugendlinna from Ruokolahti with plans for hotel and restaurant use. In addition, he bought a separate large Saimaa beach plot near the castle.

Deberdejev built 13 approximately 200-square-meter villas on the beach plot and then sold them as real estate companies to his Russian partners at a price of approximately 700,000 euros each. One of the villas remained for Deberdeyev himself, until in 2020 he sold his villa to a Russian private individual.

Villa owners among is, among other things, the president Vladimir Putin classmate, wealthy businessmen and high-ranking officials, many of whom have connections to the state asset management company Rosimushestvo or the Port of St. Petersburg.

The main building of Rantalinna in 2018.

One of Ruokolahti’s luxury villas in 2014.

Ramis Deberdejev is a well-networked businessman who has been influential in St. Petersburg’s port and banking business since the 1990s, and in 2009 he himself was a deputy director at Rosimushestvo for a while.

Deberdejev’s hotel and restaurant business in Ruokolahti has been at a heavy loss, and the castle has only been open to tourists occasionally. The Russian host has occasionally organized private events in the castle, such as birthday parties.

Deberdejev has also tried to sell the castle, but no buyer has been found.

Almost already a year ago, in October 2022, Deberdeyev submitted one permit application for new real estate transactions to the Ministry of Defense. Another license application came to the ministry in June of this year.

In the first application, there was a question that the Deberdejev family wanted to buy one of Rantalinna’s villas for 475,000 euros. The owner of the villa real estate company on a plot of about 900 square meters is from St. Petersburg Vasily Petrovwhose father is an influential politician and former chairman of the board of the state-owned company Rosnef Yuri Petrov.

The Deberdejevs wanted to buy the villa so that the ownership would be divided equally into four parts between Deberdeev himself, his spouse and two children.

The second permit application concerned a three-apartment so-called caretaker’s house in the Rantalinna area, where Deberdejevi’s staff lived.

Deberdejev would have liked to make an intra-group transaction, i.e. sell the real estate company that owns the caretaker’s house to his property management company for 55,000 euros.

The purpose of the ownership arrangement was said to be the desire to separate the caretaker’s residence from the rest of the castle property in order to make selling the castle easier.

Since 2008, Deberdejev and his spouse have had an asset management company in Finland, which is the parent company of the family’s Ruokolahti holdings.

The Deberdejev family would have liked to buy one of Rantalinna’s villas for 475,000 euros. One of the houses in the villa area pictured on Thursday.

Deberdeyev’s however, real estate transactions in Finland will no longer be allowed to continue.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the operations of the parent company raise suspicions with its million-dollar funds from an unknown source.

“It also appears from the public financial statements that funding for subsidiaries and the subsidiary’s results for the parent company do not correspond to normal practices,” stated the ministry.

According to it, the authorities have a justified suspicion that the group’s real financing and the origin of the money are being tried to be covered up with various financing arrangements.

The Ministry of Defense also appealed to Ramis Deberdejev’s personal social connections and estimated connections to organized crime.

The ministry stated that Deberdejev is a well-known businessman in Russia, especially in the St. Petersburg area, who is involved, for example, in the ongoing port project in the area of ​​Primorsk, or formerly Koivisto, in the Gulf of Finland.

“Due to these connections, it cannot be ruled out that the property would be used as part of wide-ranging influence efforts,” stated the ministry.

According to the ministry, large and expensive infrastructure projects, such as port projects, require the consent of the presidential administration in Russia, even in light of common knowledge.

See also Nicaragua | UN: Nicaragua violates international law by depriving dissidents of citizenship Ramis Deberdejev posed in front of Rantalinna in 2014.

In the year 2019 Evening News said that Deberdejev’s partner in the Primorsk port project is a businessman with a vague reputation Ilya Traber.

Traber, who was in the antiques, port and shipyard industry, is said to have gotten to know Vladimir Putin, who was the vice-governor of St. Petersburg in the 1990s.

Spanish among other things El Mundo – magazine has told about Traber’s connections with the notorious Russian Tambov-Malyshevskaya criminal group.

Traber was a suspect for a long time in the extensive money laundering case under investigation in Spain with numerous Russian politicians and businessmen. Due to the lack of evidence, the suspects were acquitted in 2018.

In the year 2015 Deberdejev founded a motorcycle club called Dom, whose members are influential businessmen and officials, and which organizes in Vyborg during the summer Baltic Rally -motorsport event.

Deberdejev is an avid motorcycle enthusiast. When HS visited in 2014 at Rantalinna, Deberdejev presented not only the large castle and the wine cellar of his private villa, but also his motorcycles.

Deberdeev’s close friend, the governor of the Leningrad region, also takes a prominent part in the Baltic Rally event Anatoly Drozdenkowho is also a keen motorcyclist.

Baltic Rally has received support for the arrangements from the Foundation for Cultural Initiatives under the Russian President.

One of the highlights of the event is the group ride of hundreds of motorists from Vyborg to the border station of Brusnitšnoje, or Juustila, on the opposite side of Finland.

The Ministry of Defense states in its dubious decision that, in connection with the Baltic Rally, opinions have also been expressed near the Finnish border towards Finland’s security policy choices.

Considering Deberdejev’s position, through real estate ownership, efforts can be made to make it more difficult to organize national defense and to control and secure territorial integrity.

In addition, under Russian national legislation, Deberdejev can be obliged to use his real estate holdings in Finland in a way that could endanger the operational conditions of national defense.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the threshold for conscription for someone like Deberdeev is probably lower than for so-called ordinary Russians.

The buyer had submitted the permit application only as an Israeli citizen.

Third The transaction suspected by the Ministry of Defense concerned a cafe and holiday property near Kuutostieti in Kitee. The Järvenranta property has already been owned by Russians.

The buyer was a 45-year-old man with both Israeli and Russian citizenship, whose address is in the city of Rishon Lezion in Israel on the Mediterranean coast.

For 60,000 euros, the man would have bought a 10,000 square meter area of ​​the property with a summer cottage completed in 1990. In the permit application, he stated that the purpose of use of the property was leisure.

The seller was a 56-year-old man from Petrosko, who, based on his e-mail address, participates in the running of a holiday village in Karelia, Russia.

To the Ministry of Defence the buyer had submitted the permit application only as an Israeli citizen.

However, his case manager in Finland said that the man also has Russian citizenship. The phone number given by the man in the permit application is also Russian.

On Linkedin, the man says that since 2016 he has worked for a company whose business is the development of various encryption systems related to information systems and telecommunications.

The Ministry of Defense states that based on Russian registry data, the company has participated in Russian public procurements and security authorities have also been clients of the company.

In addition, the man tries to buy electronic components on his own through social media channels. On Linkedin, the man says that he is looking in Asia, Europe and the United States, especially for computer and server storage controllers, network cards and server processors.

Ministry of Defence came to the conclusion in its overall consideration that a permit for the man’s real estate transaction cannot be granted.

According to the ministry, it cannot be ruled out that the real estate acquisition would be used as part of wide-ranging influence efforts, or that efforts would be made to supply anti-sanctions electronic components to the Russian security authorities from Finland.

This would jeopardize Finland’s international status as part of the Western sanctions line, the ministry stated.

In this case too, the Ministry took into account the fact that the buyer could be obliged under Russian national legislation to use his property in a way that could endanger the operational conditions of the national defense and Finland’s security.

Real estate buyers who have received a negative decision can appeal the decision to the administrative court.