The Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) in the city of Pushkino (Moscow region) opened a criminal case against a local resident, who, according to the investigation, raped his 13-year-old daughter in bed next to his sleeping wife for a year. This was announced on Wednesday, March 3, by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

According to the investigation, the man has been committing crimes since November 2019. He lived in the same apartment with his daughter, her brother and the victim’s grandmother. According to the investigation, the accused raped his daughter while intoxicated, first twice a month, and then eight times. After some time, my father had a new concubine.

When she found out about the violence against a minor, she persuaded her to tell her grandmother about what was happening. Upon learning of this, the latter wrote a statement to the police.

Investigators opened a criminal case under part 4 of article 131 (“Rape of a victim under 14 years of age”) and part 4 of article 132 (“Violent acts of a sexual nature against a person under 14 years of age”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The question of choosing a preventive measure for the alleged pedophile is being resolved.

At the end of November 2020, it was reported about the completion of the investigation of the criminal case of a 31-year-old resident of Sakhalin, who for three years raped his young daughter, filmed porn with her and posted it on the network.