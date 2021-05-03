B.The protest for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyj, which brought thousands to the streets of Moscow on April 21, was also attended by three popular rappers who held their meeting in a threesome. The oldest of them at 42 years old, Vladi from Rostov in southern Russia – whose real name is Vladislav Leschkewitsch – posted the photo on Twitter with the message: “Lyocha” – that’s the pet form of Alexej, so Navalnyj – “look what you do! ”Next to Vladi, who sings and texts for the group Kasta, stood the famous battlerapper Oxxxymiron and the 24 year old young star Face. The solidarity with Navalnyj, who suffered from slipped discs and who ended his hunger strike after this solidarity campaign, brought together these three very different pop musicians as well as many opponents of the regime.

With the hip-hop group Kasta in Rostov, Vladi has developed a chant that stages the anger of young men against a society that isolates itself from brutal reality through consumption and social indifference. Her two year old song “Walk for a walk” (Wychodi guljat) is popular again these days. The piece, which in lively singsong repeats the call of a nursery rhyme not to sit at home, and shows video images of special police officers beating young people to death, was created under the impression of the Moscow protests against manipulation in the 2019 city duma elections. As with the protests Against the arrest and sentencing of Navalnyj that January, peaceful demonstrators were beaten and arrested by hard-line police officers.

The song, which then became a hit last summer in the Belarusian protest movement against the presumably falsified election victory of President Lukashenka, shows faces of young people and grinning thugs before the rapped verses “Wherever we want, we go for a walk where we would like ”the camera shows people with police batons chasing fleeing civilians. Last summer, the Belarusian opponents of Lukashenko adopted the expression “walk”, invented by Navalnyj because demonstrations by the opposition were routinely banned, and the Belarusian opponents of Lukashenko, who were also followed and beaten by police on their walks.

The music video, which is now again gratefully commented on by Russian YouTube users, is transported to the apartment of a police chief who his daughter hates and who discovers blood stains on his hand while he is eating his fried egg. He goes to the bathroom to wash off the blood, but the blood stains keep getting more and more. Then you see him in the circle of his bully police officers who beat their victims bloody, torture and show them off like hunters killed prey. Accompanied by electronically distorted wind sounds, the Kasta rappers sarcastically encourage “big” children to take part in the game of hide and seek and the eternal carousel outside, but prefer to leave the little ones at home. No wonder that a concert by Kasta in Minsk, scheduled for April 7, was canceled by the Belarusian authorities.