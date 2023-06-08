JSC “Russian Railways” (RZD) will present services and services at the interactive exhibition site “PRO Stations”. The presentation will take place on June 8 at 16:00 at the Leningradsky railway station. The event is also planned to be attended by the company’s management.

During the presentation, modern services and services available to passengers on the transport infrastructure of Russian Railways will be demonstrated.

In addition, the interactive exhibition platform “PRO Stations” will be available to visitors from 10 to 17 June from 11:00 to 21:00.

The space is divided into several separate locations, each of which is dedicated to a specific service or service. Passengers will be able to get acquainted with the trends and innovations of the industry, as well as test some of the technologies.

So, visitors will see new seats and automatic lockers, ask questions to the operator of the reference video terminal, and go to the coffee shop “Russian Railway Stations”. In addition, it will be possible to buy souvenirs on the site and take a picture in the thematic photo zone, everyone will be able to visit the business hall of the new format. Also, visitors will be able to listen to a fragment of the unique immersive audio performance “Leningradsky”.

Entrance to the site will be free.