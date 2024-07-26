Russian Railways has opened sales of tickets with transfers within the train

Russian Railways (RZD) has opened the sale of tickets with transfers within the train. The company announced this in its official Telegram-channel.

The carrier launched this service for cases when tickets for the desired flight along the entire route are sold out. Then the traveler will be offered available seats on the same train on different sections of the route. When choosing a trip with a transfer, the passenger will receive several travel documents for each seat.

Related materials:

“A mandatory condition is that the train must stop at the station for at least 5 minutes, so that the passenger has time to move to a new seat,” explained Russian Railways.

Initially, the service will be available on routes from Moscow to Kislovodsk, Anapa, Adler and Novorossiysk, and will then appear on other routes.

Earlier, the Russian Railways website introduced the ability to view photos of the interiors of different types of carriages before purchasing tickets. For now, the option is available on routes from the capital to Adler, Kazan and Saratov.