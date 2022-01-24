The Federal Passenger Company (FPK, a subsidiary of JSC Russian Railways RZD) has launched a large-scale sale of tickets from 777 rubles to popular domestic Russian destinations. This information appeared on site carrier.

You can issue promotional travel documents from January 18 to January 27, 2022 for departure dates from January 19 to January 31, 2022. During this period, domestic tourists will be able to purchase tickets to such destinations as Nizhny Novgorod, Vladimir, Voronezh and others, departing from Moscow, as well as from other Russian cities.

It is noted that discounts apply to tickets for carriages with seats. You can buy them at long-distance ticket offices, on the carrier’s official website or using the Russian Railways Passengers mobile application.

Earlier it became known that Russian Railways will cancel or reduce the frequency of 44 passenger trains. The reason for the revision of the schedule of more than four dozen trains was the fall in consumer demand. The press service of the FPC said that if necessary or in case of high demand, the frequency of trains could be increased again.