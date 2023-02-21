Russian Railways temporarily reduced the depth of ticket sales for some long-distance trains

The Federal Passenger Company (FPC, a subsidiary of JSC Russian Railways RZD) has temporarily changed the rules for selling tickets in a number of directions, reducing the depth of sale of travel documents. This information appeared on website carrier.

Now it will be possible to buy tickets for some long-distance trains departing from May 17 a maximum of 45 days before departure, and not 90, as it was before.

“In connection with the large-scale reconstruction of the railway infrastructure at the Central Transport Hub, from May 17, 2023, the depth of ticket sales is reduced to 45 days from the starting stations for the following passenger trains, including direct and trailer cars running in them,” the publication says.

It is specified that the changes will affect trains running between Moscow, St. Petersburg, Belgorod, Adler, Kislovodsk, Volgograd, Murmansk, Orenburg, Astrakhan, Kazan, Makhachkala, Simferopol and other cities of Russia.

Earlier, Russian Railways announced global discounts on travel across Russia in honor of Defender of the Fatherland Day, which is celebrated on February 23. As part of the campaign, which lasts from February 9 to February 22, 2023, the holding offered Russians to buy tickets for luxury, SV, compartment cars at a discount of up to 23 percent.