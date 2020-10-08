Astrakhan psychiatrist Alexander Shishlov, convicted of the murder of a child by his former patient, was fully acquitted by the Krasnodar court decision. On Thursday, October 8, the coordinator of the Astrakhan trade union “Action” Ksenia Litvinova said TASS…

Related materials

According to Litvinova, now the trade union intends to help Shishlov receive monetary compensation for the six months he spent in the colony-settlement. Shishlov also intends to achieve his full rehabilitation.

On March 12, it was reported that the fourth cassation court in Krasnodar sent the criminal case of Alexander Shishlov for review. At the same time, the verdict of the Astrakhan Regional Court was canceled, which in the summer of 2019 appointed the doctor two years in a penal colony for negligence.

According to the first verdict, at the next examination, Shishlov reported to the medical commission false information about the improvement in the patient’s condition, who suffered from a chronic mental disorder in the form of paranoid schizophrenia and needed to continue treatment. The man was discharged from a psychiatric hospital, and two months later he killed his niece’s one and a half-year-old daughter.