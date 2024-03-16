Russia entered the 2nd day of elections this Saturday (16 March); If re-elected, Vladmir Putin will have 30 years as president of the country

Protesters used paint and Molotov cocktails to protest against the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on Friday (15 March 2024). The episodes took place on the 1st day of voting in the presidential elections that are expected to grant the veteran politician another 4-year term at the head of the country. If the result is confirmed – which is already taken for granted –, at the end of his 5th term, he will have spent more time in command of Russia than Joseph Stalin (1879-1953) did during the Soviet Union. The head of state will still have the chance to run for office once again, which leaves room for a term until 2036.

Watch the protest scenes shared on social media (1min13s):