Russia’s General Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday that it supports the request of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) for the sentence of three and a half years of conditional prison imposed in 2014 on the main political adversary of the Kremlin, Alexei Navalni, become a royal jail. The Prosecutor’s Office agrees with the FSIN when it considers that the opposition leader did not appear for the periodic appearances (twice a month) before the Penitentiary Inspection, which are obligatory for those who enjoy suspended sentences.

The court hearing to examine the FSIN’s claim against Navalni will take place tomorrow and a representative of the Prosecutor’s Office will attend to reinforce the arguments in favor of the politician being confined to a prison, if not three and a half years, then as long as possible. Although the case is under the jurisdiction of the Symonovsky Court, the session will take place in the Moscow Municipal Court, which is bigger and better prepared for the work of the media, due to the huge number of journalists who have been accredited. Navalni has called his supporters to gather in front of the building tomorrow.

The lawyer for the opposition leader, Olga Mijáilova, has denounced the pronouncement of support from the General Prosecutor’s Office for the Penitentiary Service, pointing out that it is “a way of putting pressure” on the judges. Speaking to Echo Moscow radio, the lawyer insists that “Alexei did not violate the instructions required by the Court’s decisions. He did not attend the inspections because he ended up in Germany »in a coma to receive treatment after being poisoned.

In his opinion, “there was no offense on his part that justifies changing the suspended sentence to real punishment.” It was imposed on him in the framework of the so-called Yves Rocher case, for alleged fraud and money laundering. The FSIN proposal to put him in prison is what motivated Navalni to be arrested as soon as he returned from Germany, on January 17. He will also have to face another case for “fraud”, brought by the Committee of Instruction (SK in its acronym in Russian) and a complaint for “defamation” filed by a veteran of World War II.

Meanwhile, Julia Naválnaya, the wife of the opposition leader, received a fine of 20,000 rubles (about 220 euros) on Monday for attending this Sunday’s demonstration in Moscow, during which 5,646 people were arrested, a record number so far in Russia during a day of protest. Naválnaya was arrested next to the Sokolniki park a few minutes after social networks spread her photograph in the company of the protesters who were going to the Matrósskaya Tishiná prison, where her husband is being held. After several hours in the police station, Navalni’s wife was released and this Monday the court informed her that she should pay the fine.

The same punishment as Oleg, Navalni’s brother, and lawyer Liubov Sóbol, received this Sunday the spokesperson for the opposition leader, Kira Yarmish, who must remain under house arrest until March 23 for “violating the health regulations” imposed in the fight against Covid. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov considers “justified” the harshness with which the Security and Justice Forces are using Navalni and his collaborators, since, in his opinion, “they violate the law” and “organize actions not authorized ‘in times of pandemic.