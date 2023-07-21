Russian prosecutors have requested another 20 years in prison for Alexei Navalny, leader of the opposition to President Vladimir Putin, this Thursday (20).

The political activist, who has been incarcerated since 2021, when he was sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud and contempt of authorities, is now accused of financing and instigating extremist actions and creating an illegal organization called the Fund to Fight Corruption (FBK).

The prosecution’s request includes the request that the sentence be served in a prison with a strict regime, with the right to only three visits, two of them short, and the receipt of only one order per year. If the new sentence is confirmed, Navalny could remain in jail for almost three decades.

According to Reuters, in his final statement at the trial, the opposition leader reinforced his position of “fighting evil”, which, for him, is the authoritarian power of the Russian state, commanded by Putin. He also stated that all the accusations against him are political.

The trial began on June 19 at Vladimir Prison, about 200 kilometers from Moscow, and was held behind closed doors.

In addition to Navalny, the prosecution also asked for ten years in prison for Daniel Kholodny, former technical director of the Navalny LIVE channel, in the same action.

The opposition leader condemned on social media the “criminal war” waged in Ukraine by Putin, whom he accused of having sent thousands of Russians “to the slaughterhouse”.

In November 2022, the courts rejected an appeal by Navalny’s lawyers and upheld his eight-year prison sentence for fraud and contempt.

According to a statement published by the activist’s supporters on social networks, the verdict of the new process should be announced on August 4.