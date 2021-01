Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov called Alexei Navalny a person, let’s commit a crime, not a victim. He shared his opinion in an interview with Kommersant.

The Prosecutor General recalled that a few years ago a conviction was passed against the oppositionist, which came into legal force. “In addition, he is currently a defendant in a criminal libel case against a veteran of the Great Patriotic War,” added Krasnov.