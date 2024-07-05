Russian prosecutors have demanded a six-year prison sentence for the Russian artists Yevgenia Berkovich and Svetlana Petriychukwho are being tried for their participation in a play.

This news was released on Friday by a group of lawyers, in a context of increasing repression in Russia.

During a closed-door hearing held on Thursday, Prosecutor General Ekaterina Denissova has requested that both women be found guilty and sentenced to six years in prison.

This information was shared via Telegram by the advocacy group Advokaty PRO Lioudei, which represents Berkovich.

Accusations and context of the work



Yevgenia Berkovich, 39, a stage director, together with Svetlana Petriychuk, a 44-year-old playwrightwere arrested on May 5, 2023 on charges of “justifying terrorism.” The charge is related to the 2020 play “Finist is a Brave Hawk,” which tells the story of Russian women recruited online by Islamists in Syria to marry them.

Berkovich’s situation is not new in terms of run-ins with the law. She was previously sentenced to 11 days in prison for protesting against the Russian offensive in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.the day the conflict began, carrying a banner reading “No to war.” Berkovich has also published poetry reflecting the anguish of war-torn Ukrainian cities.

When theatre director Yevgenia Berkovich staged a production of her longtime collaborator Svetlana Petriychuk’s new play, Finist, The Brave Falcon, in Moscow four years ago, neither could possibly have imagined the havoc the project would eventually wreak on both their lives. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/G9lM1HTjKr — Novaya Gazeta Europe (@novayagazeta_en) June 3, 2024

Declarations of innocence and recognitions



Both artists have pleaded not guilty to the charges. “There is no justification for terrorism in the play,” Petriychuk said at the start of the trial, stressing that the “aim was to draw attention and shed light on this problem.” The play has been widely acclaimed by critics and audiences alike since its premiere, and in 2022 it received two “Golden Masks,” Russia’s highest recognition for the performing arts.

Intensification of repression in Russia



Since the beginning of the operation in Ukraine, the Russian authorities have stepped up their crackdown on any form of dissent. This has resulted in the imposition of fines and prison sentences on those who openly oppose the regime.

The situation of Berkovich and Petriychuk is a further reflection of this increase in the persecution of critical voices in the country.

