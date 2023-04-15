The court arrested the prosecutor of the Zheleznodorozhny district of Rostov-on-Don Alekseev in the case of a bribe

The Leninsky District Court arrested the prosecutor of the Zheleznodorozhny district of Rostov-on-Don, Alexander Alekseev, for two months in a bribery case. This is reported TASS with reference to the joint press service of the courts of the Rostov region.

According to investigators, from the end of March to April 13, 2023, the Russian prosecutor received 870 thousand rubles as a bribe through Musaelyan and Sargsyan through intermediaries. On Friday, April 14, both suspects were also detained.

A criminal case was initiated against Alekseev under part 5 of article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Taking a bribe”). By the decision of the Leninsky District Court, he was removed from office and taken into custody until June 13.

Earlier, the Soviet District Court of Bryansk took into custody until June 9 the ex-deputy director of the Department of Health of the Bryansk Region Larisa Borshchevskaya. She is accused of a crime under Part 6 of Article 290 (“Taking a bribe on an especially large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.