Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

The host of the television program “Sunday Evening”, Vladimir Soloviev, at an international economic forum in St. Petersburg in June 2023 (archive photo). © IMAGO/Maksim Konstantinov/ZUMA Wire

Propagandist Solovyov wants Russian military bases in Europe to “protect” himself from threats. But this is not a threat to Eastern Europe.

Moscow – In a controversial statement, Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov called for the handover of military bases in Europe Russia required. The TV presenter referred to clear security requirements Wladimir Putin formulated in December. This also includes NATO returning to its former borders in order to rule out any possibility of renewed advances. He stressed that Russia cannot trust Europe and that the relocation of military bases is necessary to ensure long-term security for Russia.

Russian military bases in Europe: West must behave “decently”.

According to Solovyov, Russian military bases are to be built in Western European cities. This is a necessary step to ensure that Europe does not pose a threat to Russia. Only then would Russia be sure that Europe would behave “decently”. However, Solovyov emphasizes that their goal is not to take over the countries of Eastern Europe. But he emphasizes that setting up military bases wouldn't do any harm.

NATO: The most important combat missions of the defense alliance View photo series

As an illustration, he argues that an occupation of Western Europe would be a possibility, particularly in locations previously used by American troops. Examples include Italy, France and cities such as Berlin and Lisbon. Solovyov argues that such a measure will create new jobs and strengthen the European economy. (jek)