The school denies everything, but the Ministry wants to investigate the matter further

The case raised by Affaritaliani.it on the two Italian-Russian schools for infants in Milan that would have distributed to parents a special chapter of the school program dedicated to the exaltation of the Russian army (a “booklet” to be discussed and implemented on the occasion of the day of the “Defenders of the homeland”, celebrated by the Russians on February 23), arrives directly on the table of the undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Merit of the Meloni government, Paola Frassinetti.

Despite the clear denial of the interested parties, which we also report at the bottom of this article, the undersecretary wants to see clearly and explains to Affaritaliani.it: “Regarding the story of the “pro-Russian” propaganda in the Italian-Russian infant schools in Milan, if the news were confirmed, it would be a very serious matter. Above all, the distribution of the brochure to parents where the Russian army is exalted, prepared precisely for the day of the “defenders of the Fatherland” on February 23, is serious”.

Frassinetti continues: “The seriousness of the absurd claims contained in these pamphlets to involve 4-year-old children of Italian nationality in initiatives and indications concerning the Russian army in times of war does not escape notice. We will investigate the matter and carry out the necessary checks as the Ministry of Education and Merit to protect the minors subject to this absurd propaganda”concludes the undersecretary.

WE RECEIVE AND PUBLISH THE CORRECTIONS:

At the Leo Tolstoy School the Russian language is taught to both Russian and Ukrainian children – by both Russian and Ukrainian teachers – and no type of propaganda document has ever been given: neither the brochure you mentioned and the school completely unknown ( “защитники отечества”) or any other material that is not strictly scholastic or cultural.

For your information, further purpose of the school is also to teach Russian culture but, just to avoid any possible misunderstanding or manipulation, the traditional “defender of the fatherland day” of February 23rd was not celebrated, although it is clearly linked to victory on the Nazism of the Second World War and nothing to do with the tragic current situation. But precisely to avoid specious interpretations of bad faith, the school has decided to refrain from any celebration in this sad period.

Assuming therefore that the news published in your newspaper, under your responsibility, is false, I invite you to immediately want to have the appropriate correction published, pursuant to art. 8 Law 08/02/1948, n° 47

