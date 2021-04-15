Valery Golubkin, a professor at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), accused of high treason, was hospitalized with coronavirus. It is reported by TASS with reference to his lawyer Alexander Tymoshenko.

Golubkin was taken to the Matrosskaya Tishina prison hospital.

Earlier it was reported that Golubkin is a colleague of physicist Anatoly Gubanov, accused of treason. Gubanov and Golubkin were co-authors of a scientific article on supersonic speeds.

The MIPT said that the professor had no access to state secrets.

Valery Golubkin teaches at the Department of Theoretical and Applied Aerohydromechanics of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology. Among his scientific interests are hypersonic flow around aircraft elements, optimization of aerodynamic shapes, and genetic algorithms.

His colleague Anatoly Gubanov was suspected of transferring secret developments in the aviation industry abroad. Under article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, he faces up to 20 years in prison. It was noted that the criminal cases of the professors are not linked.