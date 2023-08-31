Soyuznapitki: juice producers asked for state support due to weak imports

Russian orange juice producers asked the authorities to consider the possibility of introducing state support measures for such companies against the backdrop of a shortage of imports of raw materials from unfriendly countries. This was stated by the President of the Union of Producers of Juices, Water and Drinks (Soyuznapitki) Maxim Novikov in an interview with RIA News.

He noted that the problem with raw materials has recently become aggravated, and this may provoke the disappearance of juice from store shelves. “There is a risk not only of a rise in the cost of raw materials, but also of interruptions in the supply of concentrated orange juice to the Russian market,” Novikov warned. For domestic companies, the shortage of raw materials is aggravated by difficulties with imports from a number of unfriendly countries, so the Brazilian market is of great importance for Russia, said the president of Soyuznapitka.

In the country, which is the largest exporter of orange juice, stocks of this product fell to a record low over the past 12 years – in June, there were 84,745 thousand tons of juice in warehouses, which is 41 percent less than in 2022. The decrease in inventories came amid a reduction in production in the US state of Florida due to hurricanes.

Novikov recalled that orange juice is one of the most popular in Russia and second only to apple juice. Companies are in favor of maintaining a zero duty on concentrated orange juice and zero duty on an orange cage, which is used in the production of drinks. According to the head of the industry union, this will minimize the risks of manufacturers and provide consumers with products.

Earlier, Klaus Heitlinger, director of the German Fruit Juice Association (VdF), spoke about the threat of a global shortage and rising prices for orange juice concentrate. Due to adverse weather conditions, crop yields were below normal in Brazil, Mexico and Spain. At the same time, in a year, the cost of a pound (453 grams) of frozen orange juice concentrate increased by almost a third – from 2.02 to 2.73 dollars.