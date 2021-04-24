The possible restriction of Czech beer imports on the Russian market will not have a negative impact on the industry, Kamal Lebedev, executive director of the Association of Participants of the Beer and Non-Alcoholic Market, said in an interview with the radio station Govorit Moskva.

According to him, domestic production is eight billion liters per year. “We import about 50 million liters from the Czech Republic. Compare eight billion and 50 million liters. Import is a fraction of a percent. Therefore, there is no problem, ”the expert noted.

Lebedev added that the Czech Republic, unlike Germany, is not the main exporter of beer to Russia. He stressed that the more significant damage to the industry will be caused by the withdrawal from the beer hop market from the Czech Republic.

Earlier, Kommersant, citing sources in Russian state structures, said that the country’s authorities were thinking about the possibility of introducing economic sanctions against the Czech Republic in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Prague. According to the interlocutors of the edition, it is about restricting the import of a number of Czech goods, in particular beer.

On April 18, Russia declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy persona non grata. These measures were taken in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the republic. The Czech authorities believed that they were working undercover for the Russian special services, which, in turn, were allegedly connected with the explosions in Vrbetica. Prague also put on the wanted list of Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. Representatives of the Czech special services believe that they were at the site of the explosion in Vrbetica in 2014.