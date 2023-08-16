Moscow. The first lunar probe launched by Russia in almost half a century successfully entered orbit of the Earth’s satellite on Wednesday, the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced.

“For the first time in contemporary Russian history, an automatic station was put into lunar orbit at 12:03 Moscow time” (0903 GMT), the Roscosmos press service said.

The launch of the Luna-25 module is the first Russian mission to the Moon since 1976, a time when the former Soviet Union was at the forefront of the conquest of space.

“All Luna-25 systems work normally, communication with it is stable,” the same source said.

The launch into orbit was carried out with the help of the probe’s engine, which was activated twice starting at 11:57 (Moscow time), the first time for 243 seconds, and the second time for 76 seconds, detailed Roscosmos. it’s a statement.

The Luna-25 probe will orbit about 100 kilometers from the surface, before its scheduled landing on Monday in the Boguslawsky crater at the south pole, the space agency said.

The cameras installed on the probe sent back the first pictures from space on Sunday. The images show parts of the probe and the Earth and the Moon in the distance, Roscosmos said.

The Soyuz rocket that powered this 1,800-pound probe lifted off from the Vostochni space base in the Russian Far East on August 11.

The Russian space agency plans a one-year mission to collect samples and analyze the soil.

This mission seeks to give a new impetus to the Russian space sector, which has difficulties to innovate, suffers from a lack of financing and has been weighed down by corruption scandals and is also isolated by the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to continue the space program despite sanctions, citing as an example the time the USSR sent the first man into space in 1961 amid tensions with the West.