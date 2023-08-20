Russia’s first self-contained lunar mission, Luna-25, has failed. And it was to be expected, after the first problems had already occurred yesterday, after the Russian automatic spacecraft had entered the orbit of the natural satellite of the Earth.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos made it known in a statement this morning. As often happens in these situations, it is not yet possible to trace the precise causes of the probe’s disastrous impact on the lunar surface, but it is known that the vehicle was performing an automatic maneuver in preparation for the actual moon landing, scheduled for tomorrow.

«Around 14:57» yesterday, «communications with Luna-25 were cut off», says the Russian agency in a statement – «According to the preliminary results of the investigation, the space probe ceased to function following a collision with the lunar surface.

On Saturday, the Russian Space Agency had already announced in a meager statement that an “emergency situation had occurred during a maneuver to get onto the correct trajectory”.

And in any case, already in June, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Juri Borisov, had defined the launch as high risk: «This mission involves landing at the South Pole. No one in the world has ever done it before »- he declared. “The probability of successfully completing missions like this is estimated at around 70 percent,” he added.

Luna-25 was supposed to represent the first step in the development of technologies aimed at a planned future settlement of Russia together with China, as a challenge to the Artemis Program, which NASA has initiated with its partners in Europe, Canada and Japan. A program which, while complaining of some delays, is much more advanced and ambitious, despite Russia having joined China in cooperation, which has its own lunar program well defined in terms of times and projects, aiming to send astronauts to the Moon around 2030 .

So this probe, number 25, left for the Moon last August 11, 47 years after the last one, number 24, which still bore the metal flag of the Soviet Union attached to one side.

An autonomy already certified by the fact that the launch, with a Soyuz rocket, did not take place from the historic Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, but from the new Russian space base of Vostochnij, almost on the border with China. And then for the known geopolitical reasons after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Initially, Roscosmos had started possible collaborations first with Japan and then with India, both of which failed. India should land on the moon, if all goes well, on August 23 with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which left on July 14.

These Russian missions have also suffered from the problems of the Russia-Ukraine war, and consequently also the nations involved in the programs. Including Europe, especially the ExoMars Rover 2022 mission. The probe was to leave in September 2022, and the European ESA was to build the Pilot-D chamber, a fundamental apparatus for carrying out the descent towards the lunar surface with automatic guidance. Which obviously wasn’t done. And it is precisely here, on the automatic descent system, that the commission that will shed light on the failure will focus more.

On the next “Luna 27”, scheduled for 2025, there was a drill built in Italy by Leonardo at the Milanese plants of Nerviano, to drill the ground in search of water. The purpose of Luna-25 was precisely to test the technology necessary for the landing of automatic probes and later of vehicles with cosmonauts, and then to carry out, with the nine scientific instruments on board, research on the characteristics of the soil, above all regarding the presence of water ice in the South Pole region of Boguslavski crater.

The program foresaw a lunar landing, to then kick off the actual operational mission, lasting about a year. Then the eight scientific instruments on board had to go into action to study the lunar regolith as well as the dust and plasma that make up the exosphere of our satellite.

“We are already looking to the future, and to the next mission. The program does not stop” – they assure the Russian space agency.

The “Luna” series (at the time also known as Lunik) is that of Russia’s great achievements in the field of lunar exploration: from the first photos of the hidden face (Luna 3, in 1959), to the massive Lunakhod rovers landed in 1970 ( with Luna 17) and 1972. And then the famous “Luna 15”, which according to all analysts was sent into lunar orbit in July 1969 only as a “spy” to confirm that Apollo 11 was in lunar orbit. And Apollo 11 was right there, pace of conspiracy theorists (even not all, obviously …).