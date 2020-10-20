Tests of the Russian deep-sea rescue vehicle AS-28 of project 1855 “Prize” were shown on video. Corresponding video “Star” publishes on YouTube.

The TV channel under the video notes that the underwater vehicle, capable of diving to a depth of one kilometer and accommodating up to 24 people, including four crew members, “is undergoing final tests before being sent to the Black Sea Fleet.”

According to TASSreferring to the Ministry of Defense, the modernization of the AS-28 “Prize” was carried out at the Kanonersky shipyard in St. Petersburg.

In June, the agency, citing two sources, reported that the start of work on the restoration of the nuclear deep-water station of project 10831 AS-31 Losharik, damaged during a fire, was postponed from 2020 to 2021.