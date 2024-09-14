Defense Ministry: Private Kuznetsov accurately shot down a drone with a shot from a standard weapon

Guards Private Ruslan Kuznetsov shot down a Ukrainian drone with a well-aimed shot from his standard weapon. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, the statement of the department is quoted by TASS.

According to the ministry, a Russian private noticed the drone while monitoring the air situation. The soldier got his bearings and opened fire on the object, hitting it with a well-aimed shot. It is emphasized that in this way he prevented surveillance of the positions of the Russian Armed Forces.

The Defense Ministry also reported that Guard Sergeant Sergei Kurenev secretly attacked servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He received the coordinates of the enemy’s equipment and reserves, assessed the situation, and quickly and secretly moved the combat vehicle of the multiple launch rocket system to another position. After making calculations, the serviceman aimed at the target and attacked the Ukrainian military.