MO: Private Dorofeev destroyed a Ukrainian SRG vehicle with a grenade launcher shot

Private Maksim Dorofeyev destroyed a vehicle with a sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by firing at it with a grenade launcher. This was reported by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry, reports TASS.

The department specified that the Russian serviceman discovered a car with Ukrainian scouts during a patrol. He reported this to the command and decided to be one of the first to enter the battle, despite the superior forces of the enemy. “With a shot from a grenade launcher, Maxim personally destroyed the enemy car with the saboteurs inside,” the statement said.

The Defense Ministry added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered significant losses, despite having numerical superiority. As a result, the Ukrainian military retreated.

