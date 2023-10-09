The UN reported complaints from Russian prisoners of torture by the Ukrainian military

Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine have complained of torture to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). This was announced at a meeting of the UN Security Council for Ukraine by Rosemary DiCarlo, Deputy Secretary General of the world organization for political affairs, reports RIA News.

According to her, OHCHR interviewed 26 Russian prisoners of war, all of them men. “12 of them reported being subjected to torture or ill-treatment during interrogation in unofficial detention facilities before being transferred to official detention facilities,” DiCarlo said.

Earlier, Russian investigators charged the deputy commander of military unit A3160 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Sergei Burkovsky with war crimes. According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, he committed cruel treatment of Russian military personnel.

In addition, the Investigative Committee is investigating the fact of torture and strangulation of a Russian prisoner by Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers. The reason was a video circulated on social networks.