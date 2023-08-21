In Novosibirsk, the court sentenced a man to a new term for escaping from a colony

In Novosibirsk, the Leninsky District Court sentenced a 47-year-old man to a year and seven months in a strict regime colony for escaping from a colony-settlement. This was reported to Lente.ru by the prosecutor’s office of the region.

The Russian was found guilty under Article 313 (“Escape from places of deprivation of liberty committed by a person serving a sentence”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the department, he escaped from the colony on the fifth day of serving his sentence. On April 21, the convict broke the net, which was used to close the local section of the quarantine department, and left the territory. The man said that he took this step to meet his daughter in one of the villages in the region. At the same time, they still could not see each other, since the convict was detained nine hours after the escape.

Earlier in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a prisoner escaped from the colony to his mother to eat homemade food. He was supposed to spend three years in prison, of which two have already passed. Now he’s got an article for escaping.